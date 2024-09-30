“An unfiltered look at a moment when youth culture was cute, raw, vulnerable, and unapologetically different.” An emo retrospective museum exhibition titled I'm Not Okay is now open in London

Twenty years on from the release of My Chemical Romance's breakthrough album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, an emo retrospective exhibition titled I'm Not Okay is being staged in collaboration between the Museum Of Youth Culture and City Of London Corporation.

The exhibition, running from now until January 15, sets out to explore what it calls, “the rise of Britain’s Y2K lost subculture: Emo.”

Mistakenly referring to the millennial scene as “the first-generation Emo scene”, which will undoubtedly please those who were listening to Rites Of Spring and Embrace during Washington DC's Revolution Summer back in 1985, the exhibition centres around the years 2004 to 2009, billed as “a pivotal era when bands like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Finch sparked a transatlantic exchange, fuelling a distinct UK movement led by acts such as Funeral for a Friend.”



A statement for the exhibition continues: “The ethos of emo resonated deeply with a generation, channeling collective teenage melancholy into a transatlantic subculture that thrived in cyberspace just as well as in the basement venues of grotty pubs. With one foot IRL and the other in MySpace, Emo wasn’t just a scene — it was the only way of living, the only way we could envision our futures.

“The exhibition examines how this scene intertwined with internet fame and drama, with teens expressing their angst through confessional lyrics, tight jeans, and dyed black hair. I'm Not Okay delves into how Emo became a positive force for acceptance, addressing issues of sexuality, mental health, gender, identity, and belonging. It was one of the first subcultures to bridge the physical and digital worlds, laying the groundwork for today’s digital youth quake led by TikTok and Instagram.



“Featuring personal photos snapped on early digital and mid-00s phone cameras, content for this exhibition has been digitally unearthed by the Museum of Youth Culture from old hard drives and Photobucket accounts. 'I'm Not Okay' offers an unfiltered look at a moment when youth culture was cute, raw, vulnerable, and unapologetically different, and is situated at the heart of the Emo scene whilst touching on concurrent movements like Scene, Indie Electro, Pop Punk, and Screamo.”



Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, Munsur Ali, adds, “Free to view and always very well-received, exhibitions at Barbican Music Library excel in showcasing the work of legendary bands, solo artists, and music photographers.



“This new exhibition, rich in discovered and donated visual material from the era, will prove very popular with everyone who drew comfort and inspiration from their favourite emo bands’ confessional lyrics, and strength and a sense of release from creating their own visual identity.”

