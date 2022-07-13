Emerson, Lake & Palmer announce remastered vinyl singles box set

Emerson, Lake and Palmer have announced that they will release a new deluxe coloured vinyl box set collecting all the band's singles releases.

Singles will feature remastered Emerson, Lake & Palmer single releases from between 1971 and 1992, and will be released through BMG Records on August 26.

"This box set of singles is very important to the development of ELP," says surviving member, drummer Carl Palmer. "The music that you will hear opened the door to radio around the world, and then the musical concept of ELP was born."

Although known as an albums band, Emerson, Lake & Palmer released a reasonable number of seven inches during their career. Notably, Lucky Man, from their 1970 debut, helped establish the band with US radio (even if it didn't chart in the UK), while the band's adaptation of Copland's Fanfare For The Common Man famously reached No.2 in the UK singles charts in 1977, while punk rock raged all around! And the band even made a rare Top of The Pops appearance for All I Want Is You!

Singles features 12 reproduced two-sided 7” singles pulled from UK and international pressings complete with rare original picture sleeves and label artwork. The box set also contains an extended booklet with detailed notes from Prog writer Sid Smith, a foreword from Carl Palmer, rare band photos plus 12 x 7" companion art cards, inspired from the original single sleeves.

You can view the tracklisting, artwork and packshot below.

Pre-order Singles.

(Image credit: BMG)

(Image credit: BMG)

Emerson, Lake And Palmer: Singles

1. Lucky Man/Knife-Edge (original German single, 1971)

2. Stones Of Years/A Time And A Place (original Japanese single, 1971)

3. From The Beginning/Living SIn (original Angolan single, 1972)

4. Jerusalem/When The Apple Blossoms Bloom In The Windmills Of Your Mind I'll Be Your Valentine (original Portuguese single, 1973)

5. Fanfare For The Common Man/Brain Salad Surgery (original Japanese single, 1977)

6. C'est La Vie/Hallowed By The Name (original French single, 1977)

7. Brain Salad Surgery/Still... You Turn Me On (original US promo single, 1974)

8. Tiger In A Spotlight/So far To Fall (original German single, 1977)

9. I Believe In Father Christmas/Jerusalem/When The Apple Blossoms Bloom In The Windmills Of Your Mind I'll Be Your Valentine (original US single, 1993)

10. Canario/All I Want Is You (original German single, 1978)

11. Black Moon/Black Moon (album version) (original European single, 1992)

12. Affairs Of The Heart/Better Days (original UK single, 1992)