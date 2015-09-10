Eluveitie working on 2nd acoustic release

Eluveitie have confirmed they’re working on their second acoustic album.

No release date has been given for Evocation II, which follows 2008’s Evocation I: The Arcane Dominion.

The band say: “We are very happy to report that, finally, we are beginning work on Evocation II – the follow-up to our 2008 acoustic album. We will update you with more details over the coming weeks and months.

“In the meantime, we can announce that we will be playing an extensive acoustic tour throughout Switzerland in 2016, with shows spread across the year and featuring both a selection of guest musicians and of course a first taste of the new material.”

The band split with violinist Nicole Ansperger last month due to “personal obligations. Their last studio album was 2014’s Origins.

Eluveitie are currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe in October.

Jan 22: Lenk Wildstrubel Arena, Switzerland

Mar 04: Olten Schutzenmatte, Switzerland

Sep 23: Brig Rhonesandterrain, Switzerland

Dec 23: Bern Allmend, Switzerland