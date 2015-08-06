Eluveitie split with violinist

Eluveitie violinist Nicole Ansperger has left the Swiss band, they’ve announced.

The group say the change is made with “great regret” and that “personal obligations” are at the root of her departure. And they’ve asked anyone who wants the job to get in touch.

Eluveitie report: “We have enjoyed a wonderful year of adventures with Nicole, circling the globe and completing the first part of the Origins world tour together – our biggest, longest and most successful one yet.

“Unfortunately, it can be extremely difficult to manage personal obligations and take care of a family alongside a life of constant touring. Nicole’s priorities are with her family, where they should be.

“We are parting amicably and would like to thank Nicole for the good times and her musical contribution. It’s been an honour to share stage and studio with such a talented musician.”

They’re now on the hunt for a violinist to join them on tour between September and December. Those who are interested are asked to follow instructions in the Facebook post below.