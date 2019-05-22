Elton John talks “emotional” reaction to watching Rocketman

Elton John says watching Rocketman was an emotional experience for him.
The biopic will go on general release this coming Friday in the UK, with the film hitting the silver screen in the US on May 31.
At the Rocketman premiere in London at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, John was asked by the BBC if it was emotional seeing his life played out on the big screen.
He replied: “Very emotional. I mean, you’re seeing your life as it was. You know, it was fantasy – I mean the sequences are fantasy, but the reality was that’s how I was. I’m just relieved, I’m so glad I don’t have to do that any more.
“I’m so glad I can wake up in the morning, see my children, see David and not have to deal with that awful behaviour and that awful addiction.”
Taron Egerton portrays John in the film and also sang all the songs in the movie – and it was a performance which has drawn praise from Elton.
He said previously: “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics and my music – not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant.
“I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results.”
Egerton is joined in the cast by Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tate Donovan and Jamie Bell, who plays the role of Bernie Taupin.
The Rocketman soundtrack, which features the track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again which was performed by John and Egerton, will be released on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know about Rocketman, while Classic Rock have also compiled the ultimate Elton John playlist.
Rocketman soundtrack
1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)
2. I Want Love
3. Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)
4. Thank You For All Your Loving
5. Border Song
6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude
7. Your Song
8. Amoreena
9. Crocodile Rock
10. Tiny Dancer
11. Take Me To The Pilot
12. Hercules
13. Don't Go Breaking My Heart
14. Honky Cat
15. Pinball Wizard - Interlude
16. Rocket Man
17. Bennie and the Jets
18. Don't Let The Sun Go Down - Interlude
19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
21. I'm Still Standing
22. (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again
