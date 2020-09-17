Elton John gathers deep cuts and rarities for his Jewel Box collection

Elton John has today announced a new collection titled Jewel Box.

The package will be released on November 13 through UMC/EMI and will contain a total of 148 songs that were recorded between 1965 and 2019 – it’ll be presented on 8CD, 4LP, 3LP, 2LP vinyl and on digital and streaming formats.

Jewel Box will explore a selection deep cuts, rarities and b-sides and include 60 previously unreleased tracks from the period 1965-1971.

The collection will be housed in a hardback book and will be accompanied by extensive notes including track-by-track commentary by Elton.

Every track was mastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios by Grammy-winning mastering engineer Sean Magee, with Jewel Box described as “the ultimate treasure trove for Elton John fans."

To mark the Jewel Box news, Elton has shared the previously unreleased track Sing Me No Sad Songs which was conceived in 1969. Check it out below

Elton says: ‘To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie Taupin and I were during the early days.

“The songs just poured out of us and the band were just unbelievable in the studio. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.

“As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed box set. I’m sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have.”

The final disc in the collection is titled And This Is Me, which coincides with the release of the paperback edition of Elton’s autobiography Me. It’ll feature tracks mentioned by Elton in the book alongside the Oscar-winning duet with Rocketman star Taron Egerton, (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.

Elton John: Jewel Box contents

Discs 1 & 2: Deep Cuts

Discs 3, 4 and 5: Rarities 1965 -1971

Discs 6 & 7: B-Sides 1976-2005

Disc 8: And This Is Me