ELP detail deluxe Trilogy

Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s landmark third album Trilogy is to be relaunched this month in a deluxe edition.

The chart-topping 1972 title will appear in a three-disc set including the original album, alternative mixes, a previously unheard version of From The Beginning and a 5.1 mix by King Crimson’s Jakko Jakszyk.

Frontman Greg Lake says: “If I were forced to choose just one album from our catalogue, it would probably be Trilogy. It was made at a time when the band’s inspiration and motivation was absolutely on fire – and at the same time we’d been together long enough to have formed our own musical identity.”

Drummer Carl Palmer recalls excitement in the studio as they listened back to their work: “It was an extremely memorable period in my career, and I’m sure I can say the same for everyone involved.”

Keyboardist Keith Emerson adds: “It was a very experimental period and we were all wondering where it would go – least of all our audience. But our audience were with us so we went with them!”

Tracklist

CD1: Original Trilogy

The Endless Enigma (Part One) 2. Fugue 3. The Endless Enigma (Part Two) 4. From The Beginning 5. The Sheriff 6. Hoedown 7. Trilogy 8. Living Sin 9. Abaddon’s Bolero

CD2: New Stereo Trilogy

From The Beginning – Alternate Version 2. The Endless Enigma (Part One) 3. Fugue 4. The Endless Enigma (Part Two) 5. From The Beginning 6. The Sheriff 7. Hoedown 8. Trilogy 9. Living Sin 10. Abaddon’s Bolero

DVD: 5.1 Trilogy (2 versions)