Ellefson 'challenged' by Megadeth album

Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson says the band’s upcoming 15th album “challenged” him as a musician.

No title or release date have been revealed for the record, which is expected to be issued in late 2015 or early 2016. But Ellefson says the work features some “very progressive, complex lines”.

He tells Top Guitar: “It was one of those fun challenges to record, which is cool. It’s nice to have that after all these years, especially after all the records we’ve made together — to feel challenged. So it was cool.

“It’s incredibly good. I’m excited for people to hear it.”

The album saw Ellefson and mainman Dave Mustaine joined by Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler and Angra guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who were brought in to replace Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover.

Megadeth tour the UK in November with Lamb Of God.