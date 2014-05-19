Viv Campbell's cancer returns

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell's cancer has returned – but he insists he's not concerned at the development.

He got the all-clear in November after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the beginning of last year.

Now he’s undergoing more treatment ahead of his band’s US tour with Kiss, and it means he’s missed songwriting sessions with the band.

Campbell tells Gater 98.7: “I’m doing good. It seems to be kind of coming back. But I’m not concerned about it – I mean, it’s just a process.

“It always was a little touch-and-go. I need to get a handle on it so I’m free and clear to tour this summer. All good.”

He recently hailed fellow cancer victim Wilko Johnson for continuing to work through his illness, saying: “ I always suspected that Wilko was too tough for that pussy-assed cancer shit. Turns out I was right.”

Meanwhile, former UFO bassist Pete Way has reported he’s starting to recover from radiotherapy for prostate cancer. He says: “I’ll get the result as to whether it’s worked in a couple of months, so it’s a waiting game now.

“I’m still on hormone therapy and I can’t wait to stop that so I can get back to my normal shape and size. Provided I’m given the all-clear I’ll be going flat-out to release my new album Walking On The Edge and get back on the road, where I belong.”