Eight-disc Lindisfarne BBC box set due in April

Geordie folk prog band Lindisfarne are to have an eight-disc set of BBC recordings, Live At The BBC 1971-1990 released through Repertoire Records on April 28.

The new set, compiled by band members Rod Clements, Ray Jackson and Ray Laidlaw along with band biographer and musician. Colin Harper, and features over 130 tracks the band recorded for the BBC, at leats 60 of which have never been released before.

Live At The BBC 1971-1990 has been restored and remastered by Martin Stansbury at Cacophony Cottage and includes a photo-laden booklet with an authoritative essay by music writer Chris Charlesworth.

The set includes sessions recorded between 1971 and 1987for Top Gear, John Peel, Sounds Of The 70s, Alan Freeman, Johnnie Walker, Richard Skinner and Paul Jones, two live set for the John Peel Sunday Concert, also from 1971, In Concert recordings from 1973, 1978, sets from the 1982 and 1984 Cambridge Folk Festival and1984 and 1990's Newcastle Christmas shows.

The band were the subject of a 2021 BBC4 broadcast an acclaimed documentary, Lindisfarne’s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story, presented by contemporary Tyneside musician Sam Fender.

A version of the band, who originally formed in 1968, featuring founder member Rod Clements, alongside the late Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm on vocals/guitar are touring this year.