Edward Snowden revealed as final collaborator on Jean Michel Jarre's new project

Edward Snowden has been revealed as the final collaborator on Jean Michel Jarre’s Electronica Volume 2: The Heart Of Noise.

The 32-year-old National Security Agency whistleblower speaks on Jarre’s track Exit.

In 2013 Snowden leaked classified documents which shed light on mass state surveillance carried out by the US government. He now lives in exile in Russia.

He says: “You have a choice and Exit, whether it’s used as a noun or a verb, is something which we pursue. It’s something where we direct ourselves. It’s about an action which may change everything from where we are to another direction, a departure to somewhere else.”

Jarre praised Snowden for his bravery and called him a “modern hero,” adding: “One of the recurrent themes of Electronica Vol. 1 & 2 is the ambiguous relationship we have with technology. On one side we have the world in our pocket and on the other side, the world is spying on us constantly.

”Exit evokes the constant and hectic production of data and the obsessive quest for more information. I then linked the music with this mad hunt and chase in order to get hold of people like Edward Snowden.”

Jarre will tour Europe with an appearance scheduled at Barcelona’s Sonar Festival on June 17. Electronica Vol. 2: The Heart of Noise will be released on May 6 and can be pre-ordered on iTunes.

Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise tracklist

The Heart of Noise Pt. 1 The Heart of Noise Pt. 2 Brick England (Feat Pet Shop Boys) As One (Feat Primal Scream) Exit These Creatures (Feat Julia Holter) Here For You (Feat Gary Numan) The Architect (Jeff Mills) What You Want (Feat Peaches) Circus: JM Jarre (Feat Siriusmo) Why This, Why That, Why (Feat Yello) Switch On Leon (The Orb) Gisele (Feat Sebastien Tellier) Electrees (Feat Hans Zimmer) Swipe To The Right (Feat Cyndi Lauper) Walking The Mile Falling Down The Heart of Noise (The Origin)

