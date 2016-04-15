Edward Snowden revealed as final collaborator on Jean Michel Jarre's new project

Edward Snowden has been revealed as the final collaborator on Jean Michel Jarre’s Electronica Volume 2: The Heart Of Noise.
The 32-year-old National Security Agency whistleblower speaks on Jarre’s track Exit.
In 2013 Snowden leaked classified documents which shed light on mass state surveillance carried out by the US government. He now lives in exile in Russia.
He says: “You have a choice and Exit, whether it’s used as a noun or a verb, is something which we pursue. It’s something where we direct ourselves. It’s about an action which may change everything from where we are to another direction, a departure to somewhere else.”
Jarre praised Snowden for his bravery and called him a “modern hero,” adding: “One of the recurrent themes of Electronica Vol. 1 & 2 is the ambiguous relationship we have with technology. On one side we have the world in our pocket and on the other side, the world is spying on us constantly.
”Exit evokes the constant and hectic production of data and the obsessive quest for more information. I then linked the music with this mad hunt and chase in order to get hold of people like Edward Snowden.”
Jarre will tour Europe with an appearance scheduled at Barcelona’s Sonar Festival on June 17. Electronica Vol. 2: The Heart of Noise will be released on May 6 and can be pre-ordered on iTunes.
Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise tracklist
- The Heart of Noise Pt. 1
- The Heart of Noise Pt. 2
- Brick England (Feat Pet Shop Boys)
- As One (Feat Primal Scream)
- Exit
- These Creatures (Feat Julia Holter)
- Here For You (Feat Gary Numan)
- The Architect (Jeff Mills)
- What You Want (Feat Peaches)
- Circus: JM Jarre (Feat Siriusmo)
- Why This, Why That, Why (Feat Yello)
- Switch On Leon (The Orb)
- Gisele (Feat Sebastien Tellier)
- Electrees (Feat Hans Zimmer)
- Swipe To The Right (Feat Cyndi Lauper)
- Walking The Mile
- Falling Down
- The Heart of Noise (The Origin)
Jean Michel Jarre tour dates 2016
Jun 17: Barcelona Sonar Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy
Jul 13: Bayonne Arenes de Bayonne, France
Jul 14: Nimes Festival de Nimes, France
Jul 16: Grafenhainichen Melt! Festival, Germany
Jul 23: Cheshire Jodrell Bank, UK
Oct 04: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Wales
Oct 06: Brighton Arena, UK
Oct 07: London 02 Arena, UK
Oct 08: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Oct 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Oct 13: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Oct 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 16: Frankfurt Festhall, Germany
Oct 17: Strasbourg Zenith, France
Oct 19: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 20: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 22: Dusseldorg Electricity Conference @ ISS Dome, Germany
Oct 23: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium
Oct 26: Copenhagen Falconer Theatre, Denmark
Oct 28: Spektrum – Oslo, Norway
Oct 29: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Oct 31: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Nov 02: Tallinn Saku Arena, Estonia
Nov 03: Kaunas Arena, Lithuania
Nov 05: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Nov 06: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 08: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic
Nov 09: Bratislava Nepela Arena, Slovakia
Nov 10: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sport Arena, Hungary
Nov 11: Cluj Polivalent Hall, Romania
Nov 13: Belgrade Kombank Arena, Serbia
Nov 15: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Slovenia
Nov 17: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 18: Zurich Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Nov 19: Nuremberg Arena Nurnberg, Germany
Nov 21: Munster Munsterlandhalle, Germany
Nov 22: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Nov 24: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Nov 25: Geneva Arena Geneva, Switzerland
Nov 28: Zenith D’Auvergne Clermont Ferrand, France
Nov 29: Zenith Metropole Nantes, France