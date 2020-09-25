Ross Halfin to publish photographic celebration of UFO's Pete Way

Famed rock photographer Ross Halfin has hooked up with high-end book publisher Rufus Publications to pay tribute to the late UFO, Ozzy Osbourne and Waysted bassist Pete Way, who died last month at the age of 69.

Pete Way by Ross Halfin will feature many classic and unseen images shot by Halfin, as well as new interviews with UFO's Phil Mogg, Andy Parker and Neil Carter, as well as Ozzy Osbourne, Kirk Hammett, Geddy Lee, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Slash, Steve Harris, Rick Neilson, Michael Schenker, Phil Lewis and Gerry Laffy.

"Of all the people I’ve known over the years Pete could be the funniest and also the most infuriating person," says Halfin. "Of all the recent musicians to leave the stage, Pete’s exit hit me the hardest so I wanted to do this book in his honour with the people that really knew him also sharing their memories.

"The idea of this book is really to celebrate a friend of mine, and for all his faults he was a very funny person and someone I always considered a true friend."

The book will be available in two editions: a 240-page standard edition featuring an A4 portrait, casebound with a choice of two printed, laminated covers, plus a 264-page deluxe edition including an A3 portrait, casebound with a recycled leather quarter bind and printed cover.

The deluxe version will be personally signed by Ross Halfin and include a limited edition print. It'll be limited to just 150 numbered copies worldwide.

Pete Way by Ross Halfin will ship in early December and can be pre-ordered from Rufus from 3pm UK time today.