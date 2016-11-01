Earache acquire Nachtmystium catalogue

Earache Records have acquired the rights to the bulk of Nachtmystium’s back catalogue.

The British label plan to reissue a number of titles over the coming months – with a collection of previously unreleased tracks, covers and remixes titled Retox currently in the works.

The band were dropped by Century Media in 2014 in the aftermath of unfulfilled album orders taken directly by frontman Blake Judd, who was suffering from drug addiction at the time. He’d said the delay was a result of incorrect paperwork and insisted fans wouldn’t be “ripped off” – but later took down his band’s Facebook page and website following widespread backlash from fans.

Judd now says he wants to “make things right” with fans who didn’t receive their order during that period – adding that he’d give away “every single record and CD” he receives if necessary in order to make amends.

He says: “Understandably many people, due to some issues that occurred in the past that I am very ashamed of, will be quick to jump on me personally and most likely Earache for announcing new releases without having directly addressed and taken action regarding the past issues mentioned above.

“More information concerning orders which were never received will be in the press release announcing the official release dates for these recordings. We’ll give detailed instructions on how to receive records from me directly if you, at any point in time, ordered a record, t-shirt, etc and did not receive the items.”

He continues: “Thank you all for your patience and I do hope to make things right with everyone I can who fell victim to my addiction issues by not receiving orders for music or merchandise. I intend on giving away every single record and CD I receive of these reissues, if that’s what it takes, to make things right with the fans whom I wronged and did not fulfil orders for.”

Judd also says the reissues will include “extensive” personally written liner notes, never-before-seen photographs and new artwork. Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Nachtmystium titles acquired by Earache Records

Reign of the Malicious

Nachtmystium (EP)

The First Attacks – Demos 2000-2001

Demise

Eulogy IV (EP)

Instinct: Decay

Worldfall (EP)

Assassins: Black Meddle, Pt. I

Doomsday Derelicts (EP)

Addicst: Black Meddle, Pt. II

Retox: Remixes and Rarities

Nachtmystium: The World We Left Behind