Dutch prog rockers For Absent Friends reform

Dutch prog rockers For Absent Friends have reformed and will release a brand new studio album, Disappear, through Freia Music, on September 29.

For Absent Friends originally formed in Rotterdam in 1986 and went on to release six albums between 1990 and 2006. Following the band's demise singer Hans Van Lint, guitarist Edwin Roes and drummer Ed Wernke formed Genesis tribute band Squonk along with keyboard player Clemens Steenweg and bassist Jan Nieuwenhuis.

Founding member and bassist René Bacchus passed away in 2017 after a long-illness, which prompted the band to reform for a one-off show at the Boerderij in Zoetermeer, to date the band's final live show.

Squonk released one new song, The Poet, under the monicker SQ1, but following the pandemic it appears the band have decided to forge ahead as a new line-up of For Absent Friends.

"We know we said goodbye to For Absent Friends. But it's time to say hello again to old and new friends," the band say.

The band will support the Von Hertzen Brothers at the Boerderij, also on September 29.

Get tickets.

Pre-order Disappear.