Duff McKagan announces solo UK and European tour

Duff McKagan has announced a UK and European tour in support of last year's Lighthouse album.

The Guns N' Roses bassist will headline 15 shows in 11 countries, kicking off at the Academy in Dublin, Ireland on September 30 and wrapping up in Stockholm, Sweden on October 22. The schedule also includes three UK dates, in Glasgow, Manchester and London. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local on Friday 19 April. For further ticket info and pre-sale details, visit www.duffonline.com.

"At last! At last!" says Duff. "See you all soon. #Lighthouse. Let's go!"

Last year McKagan spoke with Classic Rock about the Lighthouse album, revealing the story behind the title track.

"In the simplest context, it’s a love song," he said. "It’s a summation of mine and [wife] Susan’s relationship. I’m the person going across the ocean, getting washed up on the shore, and she’s the lighthouse. But also, in a broader way, during covid we were all fucking confused and freaked out: 'What’s next?' I was always looking for something beautiful to grasp on to."

Last month McKagan released an expanded edition of the album including eight additional tracks, and a live, nine-song performance video filmed at Easy Street Records in Seattle, WA.

Duff McKagan: European Tour 2024

Sep 30: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Oct 02: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 05: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 07: Utrecht Grote Zaal, Netherlands

Oct 08: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Oct 09: Munich Freiheitshalle, Germany

Oct 11: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic

Oct 13: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Oct 14: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Oct 16: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Oct 17: Solothurn Kofmeh, Switzerland

Oct 19: Liege OM, Belgium

Oct 20: Paris Trianon, France

Oct 22: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden