Alice Cooper has added another run of shows to his Too Close For Comfort tour. The first leg of of the new 23-date schedule kicks off at the VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville, AL, on May 2, and ends at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, on May 24.

The band then head to Europe for a run of previously announced shows, before picking up again at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA, on August 15. The trek wraps up at the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN, on August 30.

"You can never be too close... right?" asks Alice. "That's why we've added more dates to the 2025 Too Close For Comfort Tour this Spring and Summer. Come along for a nightmare you won't forget!"

Pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages go on sale February 11 at 10am local time with code SICKTHINGS. The general sale begins on Friday.

Cooper has just finished the first US leg of the Too Close For Comfort tour, and will board the Rock Legends Cruise in Miami, FL, later this week. Regular guitarist Nita Strauss sat out the shows due to a scheduling conflict and was initially replaced by Orianthi, who, in turn, was forced out after injuring her knee, with former Guns N' Roses man Gilby Clarke stepping in.

Cooper arrives in Europe in July. Full dates below.

Alice Cooper: Too Close For Comfort 2025 tour

Feb 13-17: Miami Rock Legends Cruise, FL



May 02: Huntsville VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL

May 03: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA

May 05: Montgomery Performing Arts Center, AL

May 06: Savannah Civic Center: Johnny Mercer Theater, GA

May 07: North Charleston Performing Arts Center SC

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025, OH

May 10: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

May 13: Moline Vibrant Arena at The MARK, IL

May 14: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

May 15: Muncie Ball State University: Emens Auditorium, IN

May 17: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

May 18: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD|

May 20: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Arena, PA

May 22: Utica Stanley Performing Arts Center, NY

May 23: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 24: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

Jul 05: Hannover Stadium, Germany *

Jul 08: Bologna Sequoie Music Park, Italy

Jul 11: Athens Rockwave Festival 2025, Greece

Jul 13: Mogilovo Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Spalt Strandbad Enderndorf, Germany

Jul 22: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 23: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jul 25: London The O2, UK ∞

Jul 26: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jul 30: Schaffhausen Stars in Town 2025, Switzerland

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 19: Salem Salem Civic Center, VA

Aug 20: Knoxville The Tennessee Theatre, TN

Aug 21: Chattanooga Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Aug 23: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Aug 26: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Aug 27: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE

Aug 30: Memphis Elvis Presley’s Memphis: Graceland Soundstage, TN

* with Scorpions and Judas Priest

∞ co-headline show with Judas Priest

Tickets for already-announced shows are on sale now.