Neil Young has announced a run of European and North American Love Earth World Tour dates with his new band, the Chrome Hearts.

The European schedule begins at Dalhalla in Rättvik, Sweden, on June 18, and wraps up at Cannstatter Wasen in Stuttgart, Germany, on July 8. The band will play in Ireland at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 26 in addition to the previously announced on/off/on-again booking at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

North American dates begin on August 8 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, with the final date set for September 15 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA..

Tickets for the shows announced today will go on sale this Friday (February 28), with a pre-sale for members of the Neil Young Archives beginning tomorrow. It is understood that further dates will be added to the schedule.

“Music unites!” writes Young on his official website. “We will be there with you! Join us as we celebrate the Summer of Democracy. Old songs and new songs. Old words and new words. Long jams! We will come together this summer. The Chrome Hearts and I are ready for you! LOVE and Democracy reigns in the USA and the world.”

Young introduced the Chrome Hearts at last year's Farm Aid show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. The band includes guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony LoGerfo and organist Spooner Oldham. A debut LP, Talkin' To The Trees, will arrive later this year.

Neil Young: Love Earth World Tour 2025

Jun 18: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 20: Bergen Bergenhus Fortress, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Tiøren, Denmark

Jun 25-29: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 26: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland

Jun 30: Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square, Belgium

Jul 01: Groningen Drafbaan Stedpark, Netherlands

Jul 03: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 04: Mönchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

Jul 08: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Aug 08: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 10: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, VA

Aug 13: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 15: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 23: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 24: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Aug 27: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 01: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 05: George The Gorge, WA

Sep 06: Vancouver Deer Lake Park, BC

Sep 10: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Sep 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA