Forget lockdown for 4 minutes, there’s a party going on at Dry Cleaning’s mini night club

Dry Cleaning have released their first song for new label 4AD.

Scratchcard Lanyard is the first new music from the south London quartet since the October release of their excellent Boundary Road Snacks And Drinks EP.

The song is described as “a treatise on the joy of life’s little pleasures, where air fresheners become mighty oaks and Instagram filters are glamourous holiday destinations.”

“In the search for your true calling in life, it’s easy to try so many things that you end up confused,” the band explain. “It can lead to an enormous build-up of frustration. You may fantasise about exacting revenge upon your real or imagined enemies. Ephemeral things and small-scale escapist experiences can provide some relief!”

The companion video for Scratchcard Lanyard marks the directorial debut of artist duo Rottingdean Bazaar whose concept and set design – riffing on the song’s celebration of the humdrum – inserts vocalist Florence Shaw into her own miniature night club. Rottingdean Bazaar are artists James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks.

Dry Cleaning - Florence Shaw (vocals), Tom Dowse (guitar), Lewis Maynard (bass) and Nick Buxton (drums) – have now completed work on their debut album for 4AD. The quartet were recently forced to cancel their scheduled March 2021 UK tour due to ongoing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.