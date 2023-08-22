Drummer Zoltan Csörsz to sit out Lifesigns September tour

UK prog rockers Lifesigns have announced that drummer Zoltan Csörsz will be forced to sit out the band's upcoming run of live dates, which includes appearances at the Nene Valley Rock and Blackwood festivals, due to family commitments.

In a statement, the band have said, "Unfortunately due to unexpected family circumstances Zoltan Csörsz is unlikely to be able to perform with Lifesigns in September.

"Instead we will perform as a three piece using Zoltan's tracks from the Live In The Netherlands album. If the situation changes and Zoltan is able to play at any of the scheduled shows then he will be back behind his drum kit as normal.

"We will miss our brother and are looking forward to him being back with the band as soon as possible."

The band have also added a new date at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex following the cancellation of the Walled Garden festival at Tonbridge Castle.

Lifesigns UK September your dates:

Sep 3: Aldershot West End Centre

Sep 3: Nene Vally Rock Festival

Sep 8: Truro Old Bakery Studio

Sep 10: Uckfield Trading Boundaries

Sep 14: Bradford Tapestry

Sep 15: Sheffield Corporation

Sep 16: Blackwood Songs From The 'Wood

Sep 30: Aylesbury Limelight Theatre (John Young Solo)

Get tickets.