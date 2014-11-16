Drowning Pool target early 2015 studio return

Drowning Pool aim to return to the studio early next year.

The Texas rockers say they have a bunch of new material written for the follow-up to 2013’s Resilience.

Guitarist CJ Pierce tells Metalholic: “We have more songs written now than our entire back catalog. We have so many songs. In the dressing room today, I was working on some music. Now it’s a matter of, what kind of record do we wanna make?

“We have heavier songs, lighter songs, some traditional-sounding Drowning Pool songs, and we have what I call Drowning Pool evolved songs. We wanna get in there sooner than later — hopefully March or April at the latest — to record the next CD and then keep going.”

Pierce also confirms the band will release an acoustic album at some point in the future. He says: “I keep pushing the acoustic record. We have tons of songs ready to play acoustic style. And we sit around and do that a lot — in the back of the bus and every now and then we’ll go to radio stations and we’ll just goof off. So, yes, at some point there will be one. It’s just a matter of time when we can get to it.”

The upcoming studio album will be Drowning Pool’s second with singer Jasen Moreno, who replaced Ryan McCombs in 2012.