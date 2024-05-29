Dropkick Murphys announce five UK shows for 2025

Dropkick Murphys have announced a short UK tour for early 2025.

The Boston celt-punk stars are set to play a number of prestigious European festivals this summer - Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Copenhell, Hellfest and Rock Werchter among them - but won't be visiting the UK during this run, which includes a headline show in Ireland at Dublin's Iveagh Gardens on July 7.



They will, however, return to the UK in February to play the following shows:

Feb 04: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 06: Manchester Academy

Feb 07: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Feb 08: London Alexandra Palace

Tickets for the shows are available on Friday, May 31, from 10am, here.

The band's most recent album, last year's Okemah Rising, is their second collection of songs channelling the spirit of folk legend Woody Guthrie, combining original music with previously unpublished Guthrie lyrics.

Speaking about the record ahead of its release in May 2023, vocalist Ken Casey stated, “Every night, when the audience is singing along with Woody's words, his steadfast defense of the working class, and his fight against social injustice and the abuse of political power comes across loud and clear. So as long as Dropkick Murphys are involved, Woody’s message will always be heard.”

