Drone lords Sunn O))) return with new album Life Metal

Sunn O))) have announced that they’ll release their new album later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Kannon is titled Life Metal and will launch in April on a day still to be confirmed through Southern Lord.

The album was created with Steve Albini, with the core lineup of Stephen O'Malley and Greg Anderson joined by Hildur Guðnadóttir on vocals, electric cello and haldorophone, Tim Midyett on bass and guitars, and composer Anthony Pateras, who plays pipe organ on Troubled Air.

A statement reads: “Paintings by visual artist Samantha Keely Smith graciously adorn the sleeve and provide a perfect suitable mask to the proceedings.

“They collide ideas of 19th century romanticism and late 20th abstract expressionism with Sunn O)))’s approach to metal. Photographer Ronald Dick shot them in baths of light colour representing depth of sound pressure in the work.”

In addition, it’s been confirmed that a “second, more meditative” album titled Pyroclasts by the band will be released in the autumn, with further details to be revealed in due course.

To mark the announcement, Sunn O))) have released a five-minute trailer for the album and announced a run of European tour dates, which will get under way at the end of the month.

Find further details below.

Sunn O))): Life Metal

1. Between Sleipnir's Breaths

2. Troubled Air

3. Aurora

4. Novae

Sunn O))) 2019 European tour

Feb 28: Frankfurt Mousonturm, Germany

Mar 01: Graz Elevate Festival, Austria

Mar 02: Prague Divadlo Archa, Czech Republic

Mar 03: Hamburg K6, Germany

Mar 04: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Mar 06: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Mar 07: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

Mar 08: Dijon La Vapeur, France

Mar 09: Rouen Quasa Rites Day, France

Mar 11: Tours Le Temps Machine, France

Mar 12: Nantes Stereolux, France

Mar 13: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Mar 14: Bordeaux Le Rocher de Palmer, France