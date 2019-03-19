Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess shares lyric video for solo album’s sprawling title track

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has released a lyric video for Wired For Madness pt. 1.

It’s the title track from his upcoming solo album, which is set to arrive on April 19 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

Speaking about the sprawling 12-minute song, Rudess says: “The title track Wired For Madness Pt. 1 originally came into existence as an audio experience meant to take the listener on a musical journey.

“Now with video from the imagination of Wayne Joyner, it has evolved into a full on eye and ear extravaganza.”

Rudess is joined on the record by his Dream Theater colleagues James LaBrie and John Petrucci, while Marco Minnemann, Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa, Rod Morgenstein and Elijah Wood also feature.

Speaking previously about the record, Rudess revealed: “It’s not a concept album, however the title track, does have a story that I was envisioning while writing it.

“The idea was about a guy who wanted to go about a transformational process involving becoming partially computerised and robotic. His functionality as a human was noticeably diminishing and he takes advantage of a modern medical procedure to 'upgrade’ and extend his physical and mental capabilities.

“Through the course (or curse) of this process he becomes more and more separated from the outside ‘normal’ world, allowing the computer front end to take over much of his day to day tasks and decisions.

“This leaves his mind free to travel between madness and spiritual enlightenment. After an angel visited him, the listener is left wondering whether he is experiencing true enlightenment or if he is moving out of the physical world to the next dimension.”

Wired For Madness is now available for pre-order – find details below.

Jordan Rudess: Wired For Madness

1. Wired For Madness - Part 1

2. Wired For Madness - Part 2

3. Off The Ground

4. Drop Twist

5. Perpetual Shine

6. Just Can't Win

7. Just For Today

8. Why I Dream