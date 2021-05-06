Dream Theater to launch Ytsejam Records catalogue with live Images & Words set

Dream Theater have announced that they will be reissuing their Ytse Jam Recordings in a new collaboration with label InsideOut Music entitled the Lost Not Forgotten Archives.

The first brand new release in the reinvigorated archival series will be a recording of the band’s start-to-finish performance of their classic second ever studio album, Images & Words, taken from their performance at Tokyo, Japan’s legendary Budokan venue in September 2017.

Ytsejam Records, named after the instrumental track on the band's 1989 debut album When Dream And Day Unite, has previously played host to Dream Theater’s official bootleg release collection comprising of live shows, demos and studio outtakes from throughout the band’s prolific career.

As part of the Lost Not Forgotten Archives, the entirety of the collection will be reissued on CD, as well as for the very first time on vinyl and digital, with brand new artwork and packaging. The band have also been busy digging into their encyclopaedic vault to find some very special, previously unreleased material.

Following this inaugural Lost Not Forgotten Archives release, the extensive back catalogue of Ytsejam Records offerings will start to be reissued throughout the next several years, including plenty more previously unreleased material!