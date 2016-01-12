Dream Theater tease The Astonishing

Dream Theater have released a teaser for their 13th album The Astonishing.

The follow-up to their 2013 self-titled record is out on January 29 and is described as “a sonic story that is our most ambitious creative work to date.”

View the trailer below.

They’ll kickstart a world tour in February with a pair of live dates at London’s Palladium. They’ll then head to mainland Europe before embarking on a North American run of shows in April and May.

The Astonishing is available for pre-order from the band’s label in a variety of bundle packs, including a deluxe box set.

The band released a stream of the track The Gift Of Music last month.

The Astonishing tracklist

Act I

Descent Of The NOMACS Dystopian Overture The Gift Of Music The Answer A Better Life Lord Nafaryus A Savior In The Square When Your Time Has Come Act Of Faythe Three Days The Hovering Sojourn Brother, Can You Hear Me? A Life Left Behind Ravenskill Chosen A Tempting Offer Digital Discord The X Aspect A New Beginning The Road To Revolution

Act II