Dream Theater tease The Astonishing

Dream Theater have released a teaser for their 13th album The Astonishing.
The follow-up to their 2013 self-titled record is out on January 29 and is described as “a sonic story that is our most ambitious creative work to date.”
View the trailer below.
They’ll kickstart a world tour in February with a pair of live dates at London’s Palladium. They’ll then head to mainland Europe before embarking on a North American run of shows in April and May.
The Astonishing is available for pre-order from the band’s label in a variety of bundle packs, including a deluxe box set.
The band released a stream of the track The Gift Of Music last month.
The Astonishing tracklist
Act I
- Descent Of The NOMACS
- Dystopian Overture
- The Gift Of Music
- The Answer
- A Better Life
- Lord Nafaryus
- A Savior In The Square
- When Your Time Has Come
- Act Of Faythe
- Three Days
- The Hovering Sojourn
- Brother, Can You Hear Me?
- A Life Left Behind
- Ravenskill
- Chosen
- A Tempting Offer
- Digital Discord
- The X Aspect
- A New Beginning
- The Road To Revolution
Act II
- 2285 Entr’acte
- Moment Of Betrayal
- Heaven’s Cove
- Begin Again
- The Path That Divides
- Machine Chatter
- The Walking Shadow
- My Last Farewell
- Losing Faythe
- Whispers On The Wind
- Hymn Of A Thousand Voices
- Our New World
- Power Down
- Astonishing