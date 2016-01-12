Trending

Dream Theater tease The Astonishing

By Louder  

View trailer for band’s 13th album - out January 29

null

Dream Theater have released a teaser for their 13th album The Astonishing.

The follow-up to their 2013 self-titled record is out on January 29 and is described as “a sonic story that is our most ambitious creative work to date.”

View the trailer below.

They’ll kickstart a world tour in February with a pair of live dates at London’s Palladium. They’ll then head to mainland Europe before embarking on a North American run of shows in April and May.

The Astonishing is available for pre-order from the band’s label in a variety of bundle packs, including a deluxe box set.

The band released a stream of the track The Gift Of Music last month.

The Astonishing tracklist

Act I

  1. Descent Of The NOMACS
  2. Dystopian Overture
  3. The Gift Of Music
  4. The Answer
  5. A Better Life
  6. Lord Nafaryus
  7. A Savior In The Square
  8. When Your Time Has Come
  9. Act Of Faythe
  10. Three Days
  11. The Hovering Sojourn
  12. Brother, Can You Hear Me?
  13. A Life Left Behind
  14. Ravenskill
  15. Chosen
  16. A Tempting Offer
  17. Digital Discord
  18. The X Aspect
  19. A New Beginning
  20. The Road To Revolution

Act II

  1. 2285 Entr’acte
  2. Moment Of Betrayal
  3. Heaven’s Cove
  4. Begin Again
  5. The Path That Divides
  6. Machine Chatter
  7. The Walking Shadow
  8. My Last Farewell
  9. Losing Faythe
  10. Whispers On The Wind
  11. Hymn Of A Thousand Voices
  12. Our New World
  13. Power Down
  14. Astonishing
See more Louder news