Dream Theater unveil Astonishing details

Dream Theater have unveiled the full cover and running order for their 34-track album The Astonishing, which is released early next year.

The artwork focuses on flying spherical devices they’ve called NOMACs, while three of the eight leading characters in the story – Gabriel, Emperor Nafaryus and Arhys – have been named on the band’s website.

Dream Theater say: “This album cover extends an ominous invitation into the retro-futurist dystopian setting of The Astonishing.

“The deceptively beautiful yet chillingly totalitarian image is a bold harbinger of the visual components and ideas presented by the sonic story that is our most ambitious creative work to date.”

The band previously confirmed plans to premiere their 13th album in full on the road, starting with a European theatre tour that kicks off in February.

Tracklist

Act I

Descent Of The NOMACS Dystopian Overture The Gift Of Music The Answer A Better Life Lord Nafaryus A Savior In The Square When Your Time Has Come Act Of Faythe Three Days The Hovering Sojourn Brother, Can You Hear Me? A Life Left Behind Ravenskill Chosen A Tempting Offer Digital Discord The X Aspect A New Beginning The Road To Revolution

Act II