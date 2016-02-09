Dream Theater talk ‘crazy’ tour set

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci says he’s starting to panic ahead of the band’s world tour.

The run of dates to support latest album The Astonishing get underway next week with two nights at London’s Palladium on February 18 and 19, where they’ll play the 34-track album in full.

And with such an ambitious set planned, Petrucci says the reality of the their mammoth tour is starting to sink in.

He tells Music Radar: “We’re going to be in London rehearsing, getting the last-minute touches right on everything. We’ve never played that venue before, so it’s going to be a great way to kick off our world tour.

“It really is a lot of music. I’m kinda panicking at this point. There’s a lot to remember – it’s pretty crazy, even for us.”

Petrucci reports the live set has been in the planning stages for over a year and adds: “This album, and the last two years as a whole, has involved a lot of work, but each step has been really rewarding. It feels like it’s been worth putting into it. And I can’t wait for people to see the show itself.”

Last month, drummer Mike Mangini said the ambitious concept album blew his mind while they were laying down tracks in the studio.

Dream Theater’s tour will see them play across Europe in February and March before they return to North America in April.

Dream Theater 2016 world tour

Feb 18: London Palladium, UK

Feb 19: London Palladium, UK

Feb 22: Amsterdam Carre Theater, Netherlands

Feb 23: Amsterdam Carre Theater, Netherlands

Feb 24: Amsterdam Carre Theater, Netherlands

Feb 26: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Feb 27: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Feb 28: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Feb 29: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Mar 01: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Mar 02: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Mar 04: Hannover Kuppelsaal, Germany

Mar 05: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 06: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 08: Copenhagen Dr Koncerthuset, Denmark

Mar 09: Berlin Friedrichspalast, Germany

Mar 10: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany

Mar 12: Vejle Store Sal Vejle Musikteater, Denmark

Mar 13: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 14: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

Mar 15: Frankfurt Alte Oper Hall, Germany

Mar 17: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 18: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 19: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 22: Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegel-Saal, Germany

Mar 23: Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

Apr 14: Quebec City Le Capitole De Quebec, QC

Apr 15: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 16: Toronto Sony Centre, ON

Apr 18: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 19: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

Apr 20: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 23: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Apr 27: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Apr 30: Chicago Theatre, IL

May 01: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

May 03: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

May 07: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

May 10: Portland Schnitzer Auditorium, OR

May 11: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA