Dragonforce unveil In The Line Of Fire clip

Dragonforce have issued a performance clip of Black Winter Night from their newly-released live DVD In The Line Of Fire.

The project captures their headline show at 2014’s Loud Park Festival in Japan.

Available in DVD, DVD/CD and Blu-ray packages, it features a mix of tracks from 2014’s Maximum Overload as well as older hits and bonus backstage and offstage footage from the band’s world tour.

Dragonforce were joined onstage by Babymetal at Download last month and will perform at The Square In Harlow on August 22 before the club shuts down. Herman Li recently said: ”We’re seeing venues disappear and it’s becoming quite alarming. It will affect the development of new talent in the UK.”

Dragonforce are currently playing shows across Europe, and return to Japan in September before a North American run in November.

Tracklist