GALLERY: Babymetal collide with Dragonforce at Download

The rumours started up early this afternoon. Babymetal are on site, in the UK early ahead of Monday’s Golden Gods. They’ve been stopped for selfies from everyone they pass, with bands, music industry folk and fans eager to pay homage to The Fox God’s creation while getting a new Facebook profile picture. And while they’re not on the schedule to be playing today, their dressing room is right next door to friends/collaborators Dragonforce’s… Hmmmmm…

At 6.55pm, Dragonforce take to The Maverick Stage to an almighty roar. The heavens have opened, the crowd pack in tight, and the tent already seems too small to contain the band’s finger-defying riffs and solos. In the shadows behind, Babymetal wait patiently. Fringes are neatened up, dance moves are rehearsed and smiles spread across faces. And very, soon the time is upon us…

Bounding onstage and starting up Gimme Chocolate!!, Babymetal come on like a neon metal rainbow slicing through the evening gloom. Herman Li and co whirl to the sides, giving the trio room to jump and pose, again in front of a sea of cameras and mobile phones. It doesn’t take long before all arms are raised skywards, clapping along to their infectious bubblegum beats. This is their first time playing together live, and it’s ridiculously uplifting. BabyDragon are here and they’re on fire. Roll on Monday…