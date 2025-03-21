The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Spring is in the air! Warmer times certainly feel ahead as we approach the end of March and with it, the first quarter of the year. There's still plenty to be excited about, though, as our continued coverage of the week's best new metal songs attests.

That in mind, here are the results of last week's vote! No surprise that Sleep Token remain one of metal's hottest new bands as they took top spot, while British black metal veterans Cradle Of Filth took third with Hellebore. It was rising force Raven Black who took the middle however, proving that nothing is guaranteed in our weekly vote.

So it's all to play for this week as we bring you new music from the likes of Lord Of The Lost, Malevolence and The Haunted. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have a fantastic weekend!

Lord Of The Lost - My Sanctuary

They might've adopted rainbow colouring for 2022's Blood & Glitter, but anyone familiar with Lord Of The Lost will know the band's bread and butter has generally erred more towards the dark allure of goth. They're back in the shadows on My Sanctuary, the first single from a planned trilogy of albums that will kick off with Opvs Noir Vol. 1 on August 20 (just in time for their appearance at Bloodstock Festival, no less). As you'd expect of a band who've played Eurovision and supported Iron Maiden, there's an anthemic edge that, married to the dark themes, brings to mind fan favourite Loreley.

LORD OF THE LOST - My Sanctuary (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Novelists - Say My Name

France's Novelists have been kicking around for over a decade now, but there's been a marked change in approach since they recruited vocalist Camille Contreras in 2023. Pushing their progressive metalcore in a more alt metal direction, latest single Say My Name showcases some gorgeous melodies while still delivering satisfying crunch when the time comes. Keep your eyes out for Coda on May 16.

NOVELISTS - Say My Name (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Malevolence - If It’s All The Same To You

Malevolence seriously stepped up on 2022's Malicious Intent, putting on some of the biggest and most incendiary sets of their lives. New album Where Only The Truth Is Spoken certainly looks to be carrying that momentum forwards, first single If It's All The Same To You combining the rampaging power of Killswitch Engage with Pantera like groovy sludge (complete with squealing guitars). Extra points for recruiting Alan Ford for their decidedly Snatch inspired music video too.

MALEVOLENCE - If It's All The Same To You (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

The Haunted - Warhead

It's been eight years since we last heard from The Haunted. Granted, Jonas Björler and Adrian Erlandsson have been busy with resurrected melodeath legends At The Gates, but that doesn't make their return any less thrilling. New single Warhead carries forward their melodeath-by-way-of-old-school-thrash stylings that made the band so fearsome at the turn of the millennium, suggesting exciting things ahead for new album Songs Of Last Resort when it arrives May 30. Nice to have you back, lads.

THE HAUNTED - Warhead (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Blackbriar - I Buried Us

With their first two albums, Netherlands' Blackbriar proved they'd got a mastery over themes both fantasical and romantic. Latest single I Buried Us doubles down on those elements, a gorgeous composition with orchestral swells and soaring vocals from Zora Cock. There's no official release date for new album A Thousand Little Deaths as yet, but the band have teased it's expected this summer.

Blackbriar - I Buried Us (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Spiritworld - Waiting On The Reaper

Like riffs? Swagger? Cowboys? Spiritworld are most certainly the band for you if you're answering "yes" to any of those things, latest single Waiting On The Reaper going big on riffs and gang chants that bring to mind fellow Texans Power Trip. Taken from new album Helldorado - out today - it's a definite must if you're looking for something with pure, muscular force.

SPIRITWORLD - Waiting On The Reaper (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

District 105 - A Broken Symbol

Vietnam's District 105 first burst onto our radars last year with the excellent Sad Melody. New single A Broken Symbol is very much forged in the same vein; shrieking, clattering metalcore with an insidious enough melodic hook that you'll struggle to dislodge it from your ears once you've heard it. Taken from the EP Chapter 1: The Lost Creator, this is a band you'll want to hear.

District 105 - A Broken Symbol (Official Music Video) #2025 - YouTube Watch On

House Of Protection - Fire

House Of Protection are continuing to push out the boat. Latest single Fire - taken from new EP Outrun You All, due May 23, is a choppy, stomping alt-metal banger that isn't a million miles from its members' past in Fever 333, chucking wailing sirens and bits of techno breakout to really cement the sense this band can sonically go anywhere.

Fire - YouTube Watch On

Witchrot - Throat Cutter

Howling, abyssal doom out of Toronto, Witchrot's cavernous sound is on full, glorious display on latest single Throat Cutter. Taken from new album Soul Cellar, due May 23, it's a wonderfully bleak showcase of the band's prowess.

Witchrot - Throat Cutter (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Samurai Pizza Cats - Pandastruck

Given they've collaborated with Electric Callboy in the past, it's perhaps little surprise that fellow German electronicore beasties Samurai Pizza Cats are evoking their countrymen on latest single Pandastruck. But where EC go hard on 90s eurodance, SPC are headed in a more contemporary electronica direction with a bit of old school hip hop chucked in, albeit with a massive chorus.

Samurai Pizza Cats - PANDASTRUCK (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Calva Louise - Aimless

Shimmying Latino rhythms meet furious breakouts and even twinkling piano on Calva Louise's latest single Aimless. It's a fascinating and vibrant mixture of styles that we can only hope will be further explored on new album Edge Of The Abyss, due July 11.

Calva Louise - Aimless - YouTube Watch On

Eyes - Save Face On A Regular Basis

After teasing us with the grindcore like Better, Denmark's Eyes are back on the familiar grounds of thumping alt-metal-meets-noise-rock on Save Face On A Regular Basis. With guest contributions from KEN Mode's Jesse Matthewson, it's a clanging and clattering track that feels like Faith No More by way of Big Black.