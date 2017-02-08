Dragonforce return with Reaching Into Infinity

Dragonforce have released details on their upcoming seventh studio album.

Entitled Reaching Into Infinity, it’ll launch on May 19 via earMUSIC on CD, LP and a special edition CD/DVD package.

Bassist Frederic Leclercq says of the album: “I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music.

“It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc Hudson’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”

Leclercq adds: “The title of the album explains pretty much what we are trying to do with our music. Today’s world is really crazy – there is fear of the future, uncertainty. But the power of music is infinite, and it can give strength and hope to people.”

Dragonforce will give fans the first taste of the new material at London’s Black Heart on April 12, with tickets going on sale from February 10 direct from the venue.

Guitarist Sam Totman says: “This is going to be insane! We always like to kick things off with some intimate shows and this will be the smallest London show we’ve done since doing three consecutive weeks at The Barfly back in 2005. It’s going to be a wild sweaty party.”

Dragonforce’s last album was 2014’s Maximum Overload.

The Reaching Into Infinity artwork

Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity tracklist

Reaching Into Infinity Ashes Of The Dawn Judgement Day Astral Empire Curse Of Darkness Silence Midnight Madness WAR! Land Of Shattered Dreams The Edge Of The World Our Final Stand

