Dr Brian May signs up for Space Rocks

Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Dr Brian May has been announced as part of the line-up this months Space Rocks festival, a celebration of space and music that takes place at the O2 Indigo in London on April 22.

Dr May will be joining a Science Fiction Vs. Space Fact discussion panel alongside British astronaut Tim Peake, senior European Space Agency science advisor Mark McCaughrean, Moon co-creator Gavin Rothery, musician and science fiction fan Charlotte Hatherley, and author Alastair Reynolds.

May will also be hosting a display of three-dimensional images produced by the London Stereoscopic Society.

"I’m excited to join the very first Space Rocks!," says May. "What a great new adventure!”

“Anyone who follows Dr Brian May knows that his insatiable curiosity and enthusiasm for space science is as infectious as the riffs for which he is so keenly celebrated," says Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas. "You could say he’s the very embodiment of our desire to bring the worlds of space exploration and culture under one roof, and we are truly honoured to welcome him through our doors.”

The day is rounded off with live performances from Lonely Robot, former Ash guitarist Charlotte Hatherley, Arcane Roots and Kim Serviour.

Tickets are on sale now