Arcane Roots to play Space Rocks

Arcane Roots will perform a unique synth set exclusively for Space Rocks, taking place Sunday April 22 at Indigo at The 02, London.

Space Rocks is a new series of events celebrating and bringing together space exploration and science, and the art, music and culture they inspire. It is presented in association with ESA, the European Space Agency and hosted by renowned science broadcaster Dallas Campbell. There will be demonstrations, discussions and then an evening of music, which also includes Charlotte Hatherley and Lonely Robot.

Arcane Roots are currently on an extensive sold-out tour across Europe in support of their third album Melancholia Hymns, released last September. Space Rocks will be the first time that the band have stripped back to perform this unique set. Still playing as a three-piece, the futuristic synth-based set will draw inspiration from the world of space exploration and science fiction.

Andrew Groves, guitarist and vocalist for Arcane Roots says: “We’re extremely proud and very excited to be playing a special set at the first ever Space Rocks this April 22nd. Having visited ESA last week, we potentially have some more collaborations with them soon and hopefully, it’s the beginning of a very cool relationship. We can’t wait to see what we can do together and for people to hear what we have in store.”

More information on Space Rocks and tickets for the event can be found here.