Download UK reveals further bands for this summer's festival

Download is only a month away – and organisers have marked the countdown by revealing the names of a further six artists who’ll play at this year’s UK festival.

Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool will headline this year's festival, which will take place at Donington Park on the weekend of June 14-16, while artists including Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Anthrax and Dream Theater have all previously been revealed.

Today, it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Epica, The Beaches, The Inspector Cluzo, Palisades, Blurred Vision and the world’s only “Elvis-fronted Nirvana” act Elvana.

It was revealed back in February that WWE NXT would return to Download this year – and today it’s been confirmed that Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly of Undisputed ERA, Shayna Baszler and Matt Riddle will join the growing list of wrestlers.

Alongside the music, there will be entertainment at The Download Village, the Sindrome arena, Chilean death metal Bullicio Puppets, the return of the UK Air Guitar Championships and the The Side Splitter Stage, featuring a wide array of comedy.

Last month, Download organisers revealed details of the Mind The Dog initiative which will offer festival goers a range of activities to aid their mental and physical health.

