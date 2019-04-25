Download UK announces the Mind The Dog mindfulness initiative

Organisers of the UK’s Download festival have announced details of a new mindfulness programme which will run throughout this year’s festival.

Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool will headline this year's event, which will take place at Donington Park on the weekend of June 14-16, while artists including Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Anthrax, Enter Shikari and Dream Theater and more playing.

But aside from the music and the wrestling action, organisers have announced the Mind The Dog initiative which will offer festival goers a range of activities to aid their mental and physical health.

Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn says: “Download has gone from strength to strength in its sustainability and accessibility offerings.

“We have been awarded four-star Creative Green Result by Julie’s Bicycle for the second year running, and level gold from Access Is For Everything last year, which is highest possible award for accessibility – so it only made sense to offer an on-site programme for mental health, as well as physical.

“By introducing Mind The Dog this year, we are hoping to provide a mindfulness haven in The Doghouse across the weekend, with meditation, sound baths, and more.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how much Download has accomplished already.”

Mindfulness allows us to regain control as we learn to observe our thoughts instead of getting caught up in them Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds

Music fans will also have access to free mindfulness gatherings, morning meditation sessions, controlled breathing exercises and evening classes.

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds has welcomed the initiative and says: “We often go through life on autopilot, getting caught up in the stressors, the anxieties, the intensity of it all. We’re rarely consciously in control of our turbulent mind.

“Mindfulness allows us to regain control as we learn to observe our thoughts instead of getting caught up in them.

“It has been an incredible help to me and I couldn’t recommend it more. Not only does it help with anxiety and depression, but it also improves focus, emotional intelligence, compassion, tolerance and objectivity and has even been proven to help boost your immune system.

“Big up Download for introducing this programme to the festival.”

Download have also announced that they’ll increase the amount of recycling points across the festival site, along with additional water points. Refillable Download metal water bottles will also be available for purchase the first time.

For further details on today's announcement, visit the official Download website.

For ticket details and further information, check out or Download 2019 hub page.