Download UK: 17 more bands added to lineup - WWE NXT plans revealed

Organisers of the UK’s Download have announced the names of a further 17 artists who’ll play at this summer’s event.

Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool will headline this year's festival, which will take place at Donington Park on the weekend of June 14-16, while artists including Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Anthrax and Dream Theater have all previously been revealed.

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined over the weekend by Graveyard, Kvelertak, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Allusinlove, Cloud, Goodbye June, Hot Milk, Kim Jennett, Lost Society, Nova Twins, Queen Zee, Roam, The Hu, The Picturebooks, The Wonder Years, Vambo and Simple Creatures.

It’s also been confirmed that WWE NXT will return to Download – and this year, for the first time, the bouts will be filmed and broadcast as part of the weekly NXT UK show on the WWE Network.

Those taking part will be Pete Dunne, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, The Grizzled Young Veterans, Travis Banks and Gallus, with further names to be added soon.

For ticket details and further information, check out or Download 2019 hub page, while the latest lineup poster can be seen below.