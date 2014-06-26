Down N Outz on the road

Joe Elliott's Down N Outz have confirmed a UK tour in December, to support their second album The Further Adventures of...
The Def Leppard frontman first teamed up with Paul Guerin, Guy Griffin and Keith Weir of the Quireboys, plus drummer Phil Martini, in 2009. Their aim remains to showcase the under-appreciated work of Mott The Hoople and associated artists.
The Further Adventures of… followed 2010’s My Regeneration. Elliott – who’s currently touring the US with Def Lep and at work on new music – has confirmed they’ve laid plans for a third album, to contain their first original tracks.
Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow (June 27).
Tour dates
Dec 05: Bristol Bierkeller
Dec 06: Planet Rockstock, Trecoo Bay
Dec 08: London Garage
Dec 09: York Fibbers
Dec 11: Sheffield Corporation
Dec 12: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Dec 14: Newcastle Riverside
Dec 15: Glasgow Garage
Dec 17: Belfast Limelight
Dec 18: Dublin Academy