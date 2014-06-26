Down N Outz on the road

Joe Elliott's Down N Outz have confirmed a UK tour in December, to support their second album The Further Adventures of...

The Def Leppard frontman first teamed up with Paul Guerin, Guy Griffin and Keith Weir of the Quireboys, plus drummer Phil Martini, in 2009. Their aim remains to showcase the under-appreciated work of Mott The Hoople and associated artists.

The Further Adventures of… followed 2010’s My Regeneration. Elliott – who’s currently touring the US with Def Lep and at work on new music – has confirmed they’ve laid plans for a third album, to contain their first original tracks.

Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow (June 27).

Dec 05: Bristol Bierkeller

Dec 06: Planet Rockstock, Trecoo Bay

Dec 08: London Garage

Dec 09: York Fibbers

Dec 11: Sheffield Corporation

Dec 12: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 14: Newcastle Riverside

Dec 15: Glasgow Garage

Dec 17: Belfast Limelight

Dec 18: Dublin Academy