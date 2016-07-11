Eric Singer: Kiss fans too 'emotionally' attached to old lineups

Kiss drummer Eric Singer has suggested some fans get too emotionally attached to the band’s previous lineups.

The sticksman has had three stints with the veteran outfit since the death of Eric Carr in 1991. Singer then came on board permanently to replace Peter Criss in 2003 at the end of the ‘Farewell’ reunion tour.

Singer tells CRR: “I have many friends that will say their version of Kiss was Animalize or Hot In The Shade or it was another era. How can they say that? But I respect what they are saying.

“For that person, that is when they discovered Kiss and that was the time of their life when it really affected them and they had a connection to them. Everybody has a different timeline of the band when it emotionally connected with them.

“Sometimes people say, ‘I was eight years old when I first saw the band.’ I say, ‘If you were eight years old and you saw any band that you liked then you would think they were gods. You would have thought they were a lot better than they really were just because of your knowledge and experience you had at the given time.’

“It is all relative. When I think of the age I was at then, it makes sense of why that period affected me. It was the age I was at.”

“How much musical knowledge do you have at eight years old? Not a lot. If you see a band like Kiss come on stage at that age and you see that spectacle, how could that not blow you’re fucking mind as a little kid?”

He continues: “I’m not saying this to take away from Kiss at all, but Kiss was really about the show. What attracted you to them was that image and that show. If Kiss just stood on stage and played songs without the show then I doubt they would have held your attention.

“I understand that you can’t try to take the emotional factor out of the equation. To fans that is impossible. It is not going to happen.

“They wear their hearts on their sleeves and they look at it from an emotional point of view. I get that and I respect it. You’re not going to get me to think that way. I have a unique perspective in Kiss.”

Meanwhile, singer Paul Stanley recently hinted the band could make another album – but only if they had the creative desire to do so.

