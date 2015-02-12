Doug Aldrich slams ‘jackass’ Snider

Guitarist Doug Aldrich has hit back at Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider after the singer questioned the axeman’s contribution to Whitesnake.

Aldrich quit David Coverdale’s band in 2014 after 11 years with the outfit and was replaced by Joel Hoekstra. But despite being an integral part of Whitesnake for over a decade, Snider has called out the guitarist on Twitter.

Snider says: “Question: What Whitesnake album of importance did Doug Aldrich play on? I’m just sayin’. I’m tired of musicians who joined famous bands after their heyday claiming they are from those bands. They had nothing to do with success!”

Aldrich responded: “Dude, I just did my best to keep the band moving forward. Was blessed to compose 30 tunes. You are a total jackass though. Haha!”

Snider was then forced to issue an apology saying: “It was wrong for me to single you out. I’m sorry. My point is valid, but I shouldn’t have singled you out.”

Aldrich has now teamed up with with Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades and Journey drummer Deen Castronovo in supergroup Revolution Saints. Their self-titled debut album will launch on February 23 via Frontiers Records and features guest appearances by Journey members Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda.

Snider, meanwhile, is planning the release of Rock And Roll Ain’t Dead - Dee Snider Essentials 1983-2015. It’s due to launch in the coming months and features new solo material including tracks Rock And Roll Ain’t Dead, Soul Lady and To Hell And Back.

Revolution Saints tracklist