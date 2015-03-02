Doro working on live DVD

Doro Pesch says she’s currently working on a live DVD package which she plans to release later this year.

It’s being brought out to mark her 30th anniversary in the music business – and she reveals the writing process for the follow-up to 2012’s Raise Your Fists is well under way.

She tells Metallife: “We’re in the middle of songwriting – we’ve got some great, ass-kicking ideas already. And we are doing the production for the DVD and we filmed all over the world.

“We started with the Wacken festival, which looks awesome, and then we did a couple of things in my hometown of Dusseldorf and also in New York.

“It will come out in autumn and will be a big package — two DVDs and one live album.”

And the former Warlock singer says while she’s keen to release new studio material, a record might still be a year away.

She continues: “It will probably take another year to have a brand new album – but the DVD is coming out first.

“Good things always take longer than expected, and sometimes I want to do it fast, and then two years go by, and I say, ‘Wow!’”

She’s currently on tour across the US and has lined up live dates across mainline Europe starting in mid-April.