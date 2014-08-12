Donockley, Nolan, Stevens guest with Gandalf’s Fist

Gandalf’s Fist have revealed details of fifth album A Forest Of Fey, set for release in the autumn.

The 12-track follow-up to 2013’s A Day In The Life Of A Universal Wanderer features guest appearances from Troy Donockley of Nightwish, Clive Nolan of Pendragon, John Mitchell of It Bites and Matt Stevens of The Fierce And The Dead.

It’s the band’s first work as a four-piece band after founders Dean Marsh and Luke Severn promoted touring members Stefan Hepe and Chris Ewen to full-time roles.

Marsh describes the album as the “psychedelic, folk-tinged journey of a young girl trapped in a malevolent woodland.” It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist