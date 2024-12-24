Dominic Sanderson announces second album Blazing Revelations

Young UK prog rocker Dominic Sanderson has announced that he will release his second full-length album, Blazing Revelations, on February 28.

The album is the follow-up to Sanderson's debut album, 2022's Impermanence, itself a follow-up to 2020's Discarded Memories EP, which brought Sanderson to the attention of Prog, featuring in our Limelight section.

The 25-year old Wakefield musician made an impact at this year's Winter's End Festival in Chepstow back in March and is due to appear at Fusion Festival in 2025.

Blazing Revelations features four epic tracks that aside from Sanderson on vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar and Mellotron also features Jacob Hackett on drum and percussion, Tristan Apperley on bass guitar, violin, Embiye Adalı on Mellotron, Hammond organ, clavinet, Fender Rhodes, piano and Andy Frizell on alto, tenor and baritone saxophone, flute.

"The album once again showcases an eclectic array of styles, from the symphonic approaches of From The Weeping Cradle and Lullaby For A Broken Dream to the Canterbury flavours of Faithless Folly and the acid folk of A Rite of Wrongs," says Sanderson

Blazing Revelations was recorded and mixed between January and November 2024 by Joshua Joyner in an abandoned radio station and mastered by Jon Astley (The Who) at Close To The Edge studios.

Pre-order Blazing Revelations.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Press)

Dominic Sanderson: Blazing Revelations

1. From The Weeping Cradle

2. Faithless Folly

3. A Rite Of Wrongs

4. Lullaby For A Broken Dream