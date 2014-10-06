Dominanz offer an atmospheric taster for their majestic new album!

Hailing from the picturesque climes of Bergen, Norway, Dominanz are determined to spread some toxic, if heady fumes amongst the mountain air.

With their second full-length, Noxious, due to be issued from the dark Satanic mills of Industrial Silence Productions on November 14, the band featuring current and former members of Hades Almighty, Immortal and Helheim are offering a short but tantalising taster. It’s an album that’s clearly going to combine icy, oil-smeared grimness with the kind of majestic atmosphere you only get from standing on top of a mountain while sneering at the pitiful humanity beavering away vainly below, so inhale deeply and prepare yourself for Dominanz’s second coming!

