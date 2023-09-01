“Master Of Puppies”: A dog ran away from home, watched a Metallica show and stayed for the whole thing

A dog snuck out of her home and somehow caught Metallica’s show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last Friday (August 25).

According to Metallica’s official Twitter account, a pooch called Storm ran away from her home near to the 70,000-seat stadium and ended up in the audience for night one of the band’s two-show residency.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!” the band tweeted yesterday (August 31). “Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

Although the post doesn’t explain how Storm got to the concert, it states that she had such a lovely time that she watched the whole thing. She was then returned home safely the following day.

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including Barx Æterna, Master Of Puppies, and The Mailman That Never Comes.

“And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…”

The replies to the post quickly joined in with the canine-related puns. “Paw Twisted Me?” one fan replied. “Of Woof And Man, Doggiebreath and The Call Of Pawtulu must be other favourites of hers too,” another wrote.

The Friday concert was a record-breaking one for SoFi Stadium. Metallica drew almost 80,000 fans that night, which is more attendees than the football stadium had ever seen before. The venue has previously hosted multiple Taylor Swift shows and the Super Bowl.

Actor Jason Momoa was at one of Metallica’s two L.A. shows last week. The Aquaman and Game Of Thrones star filmed himself excitedly moshing and screaming, “These fuckers opened with Whiplash!” before sharing the footage on Instagram.

Metallica are still touring to promote this year’s 72 Seasons album, performing two full shows at every venue they visit. They play at Phoenix, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium tonight (September 1) and on September 3 before headlining the Power Trip festival at Indio, California, on October 8. Fellow headliners include Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Tool and Judas Priest.