"These ****ers opened with Whiplash!" Watch Jason Momoa excitedly moshing at Metallica's record-breaking Los Angeles show at the Sofi Stadium

Footage has emerged of actor Jason Momoa, famous for his roles in Game Of Thrones and Aquaman, dancing at a recent Metallica show.

The Hollywood actor shared a clip of himself (provided by Stereogum) at one of the two concerts Metallica played in LA this past weekend, which took place at the SoFi Stadium on August 25 and on August 27, as part of the San Fransisco heavyweights' No Repeat Weekend event, and sees them perform a pair of completely different setlists across two nights in the same venue.

Within the video posted, Momoa exclaims: "These fuckers opened with Whiplash!", before heading into the moshpit during the Sunday show.

Other videos from the night were captured by fans, with one clip showing the actor skip around inside a circle pit. The caption reads: "Moshing with Jason Momoa inside Metallica's Snake Pit was not on my bingo card for 2023.

"@prideofgypsies moshed in the circle pit with us during Whiplash. I ended up jumping in the circle pit myself and he high-fived me at the end. Jason is of the people and he really is as nice as everyone says he is.

Another video caption reads: "#JasonMomoa in the #Pit #Aquaman #Pantera #Metallica @panteraofficial @metallica and yes. This is not a super wild pit. There are kids and family members in this area. He was super cool and took pics with kids and folks on wheelchairs 🤘 #metontour #M72LA".

Following the performances - which set a new record for attendances at the Sofi Stadium - Momoa took to Instagram to share multiple images of him meeting Metallica backstage, as well as a video of him explaining how he had planned to bring his friend Travis Snyder with him, but had to stay behind to undergo an emergency medical procedure. To make up to his friend, he video-called him to meet Metallica over the phone.

The caption reads: "We had it all set up. I’m so thankful for everyone who made it possible for @thetravissnyder to see @metallica and @panteraofficial with @tommorello. This was a dream for travis and Unfortunately we had some emergency for him last night but he’s good and healing. Still needs your aloha and mana. But im so thankful for @metallica for connecting with him. You guys are the soundtrack to our lives. And mahalo for donating to Maui. @allwithinmyhandsfoundation is epic please check it out. All my aloha j".

Check out the videos below: