Enter Shikari's note to young people: Broaden your music taste

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds says that if he had the chance, he would tell his younger self to explore different types of music.

Despite fronting a band known for experimenting with different genres, such as drum-and-bass, techno and hardcore punk, the vocalist admits he wishes his music taste was more eclectic in his youth.

Reynolds tells Alt Press: “I would tell my younger self: don’t listen to just one type of music and dress one way. Listen to lots of different types of music and really explore it.

“There’s so much to listen to now that I wish I got into a lot earlier. It’s weird, but with desserts, I’ll eat a chocolate cake, a lemon meringue, jelly and ice cream or a cookie – but with music you’re like, ‘I only listen to rock and everything else is shit,’ or ‘I only listen to rave and everything else is shit.’

“Evacuate that mindset as early as possible in your lives.”

Enter Shikari will hit Europe, Russia, Japan and Australia in the coming months – with their electro spin-off project Shikari Sound System appearing at Birmingham’s Slam Dunk next week.

Enter Shikari tour 2016

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK (Shikari Sound System DJ set)

Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 16: Madrid Magic Box, Spain

Jun 18: Madrid Magic Box, Spain

Jul 01: Swansea Scene Club, UK

Jul 09: Shepton Mallet Antique Fair, UK

Jul 15: Bontida Eletric Castle Festival, Romania

Jul 30 Yantarny Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia

Aug 24: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Sep 06: Shibuya O-East, Japan

Sep 08: Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Sep 09: Nagoya Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Sep 10: Tokyo Minato Osaka Blitz, Japan

Sep 19: Melbourne Billboard Saturdays, Australia

Sep 20: Newstead Triffid, Australia

Sep 21: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Sep 22: Hindmarsh Gov, Australia

Sep 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia