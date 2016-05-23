Enter Shikari's note to young people: Broaden your music taste

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds says that if he had the chance, he would tell his younger self to explore different types of music.
Despite fronting a band known for experimenting with different genres, such as drum-and-bass, techno and hardcore punk, the vocalist admits he wishes his music taste was more eclectic in his youth.
Reynolds tells Alt Press: “I would tell my younger self: don’t listen to just one type of music and dress one way. Listen to lots of different types of music and really explore it.
“There’s so much to listen to now that I wish I got into a lot earlier. It’s weird, but with desserts, I’ll eat a chocolate cake, a lemon meringue, jelly and ice cream or a cookie – but with music you’re like, ‘I only listen to rock and everything else is shit,’ or ‘I only listen to rave and everything else is shit.’
“Evacuate that mindset as early as possible in your lives.”
Enter Shikari will hit Europe, Russia, Japan and Australia in the coming months – with their electro spin-off project Shikari Sound System appearing at Birmingham’s Slam Dunk next week.
Enter Shikari tour 2016
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK (Shikari Sound System DJ set)
Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 16: Madrid Magic Box, Spain
Jun 18: Madrid Magic Box, Spain
Jul 01: Swansea Scene Club, UK
Jul 09: Shepton Mallet Antique Fair, UK
Jul 15: Bontida Eletric Castle Festival, Romania
Jul 30 Yantarny Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia
Aug 24: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
Sep 06: Shibuya O-East, Japan
Sep 08: Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Sep 09: Nagoya Aichi Prefecture, Japan
Sep 10: Tokyo Minato Osaka Blitz, Japan
Sep 19: Melbourne Billboard Saturdays, Australia
Sep 20: Newstead Triffid, Australia
Sep 21: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Sep 22: Hindmarsh Gov, Australia
Sep 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia