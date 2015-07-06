Draiman explains quitting Twitter

Disturbed frontman David Draiman says he quit Twitter for the good of his family.

The band confirmed their four-year hiatus was over last month – then, days later, the vocalist announced he was walking away from social media.

Draiman tells Sixx Sense: “I’m done with social media. I’m done being anybody’s punching bag. I invested three, four years of solid interaction, of trying to make a difference, of trying to be a voice of reason, of trying to be something entertaining for people.”

He continues: “The internet, sadly, has become a preying ground for trolls and predators. When you’re in the position that I’m in, a wife and a child who’d just come into this world, you start wondering whether some of the threats and nonsense are worth it.”

Draiman says he always avoided using social channels for self-promotion, adding: “It was always trying to use the position I have been blessed with for good – to try and educate people a little bit, make them laugh a little bit, make them open their eyes a little bit.”

But he wonders if he achieved anything at all. “It just didn’t seem to be making a difference,” he says. “It was taking away from my marriage, it was taking away from my time with my kid.

“At the end of the day, what the fans want from me is to get up there on that stage, wield that microphone, make them feel powerful, give them a release and make them forget about their troubles two hours. And as long as I’m still doing that, hopefully they’ll still be happy with me.”

Disturbed release sixth album Immortalized on August 21.

