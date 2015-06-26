Disturbed’s Draiman quits Twitter

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has quit Twitter after attacks from trolls taking issue with his pro-Israeli comments.

His grandparents survived the Nazi atrocities of the Second World War and he’s spoken out in the past about Israel’s negative portrayal in the media regarding the country’s stance on Palestine.

The band ended their four-year hiatus this week with the announcement they’d release sixth album Immortalized on August 21. But Draiman won’t be pushing the release online after shutting down his Twitter account.

He tells 93X Radio: “I’m done with social media – it’s become a playground for trolls, a playground for these people who prey on one another. You just open yourself up to constant attack.

“I hope that the couple of years of my being as involved in it as I was meant something to people. I hope they gleaned something from it, or took something away from it, or at least were entertained because now I’m becoming a recluse.”

He says he’ll do his taking through his music from now on as that’s what people really want to see.

He adds: “At the end of the day, what people want from me is to get up there on that stage and make them feel powerful and give them a release for two hours every once in a while. And if I’m still able to do that, hopefully I’m still making people happy.”

Draiman admitted that keeping their comeback under wraps had been “torturous” as they were forced to hide their plans from friends and family.

Immortalized will be available on CD, deluxe CD and vinyl and is now available to pre-order.

Earlier this week, Falling In Reverse singer Ronnie Radke also quit Twitter after a spat with blogger Onision.

IMMORTALIZED TRACKLIST