District 97 open the vaults in June

District 97 will release their third studio album titled In Vaults next month, the band have confirmed.

It’ll be issued via Laser’s Edge on June 23 and follows last year’s live release of King Crimson covers with John Wetton titled One More Red Night.

Drummer Jonathan Schang tells Prog: “The last several years have provided a wealth of experiences, such as becoming more adept in the studio, honing our songwriting, arranging and production skills, touring, playing great festivals, and even working intimately with John Wetton to bring his era of the King Crimson songbook to life.

“I feel that In Vaults is the product of all those diverse experiences, and is our overall best and most fully realised work to date.”

The album was made possible thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign last October which saw the band raise $20,000.

Schang, along with vocalist Leslie Hunt, guitarist Jim Tashjian, bassist Patrick Mulcahy, and keyboardist/guitarist Rob Clearfield issued a live promo for album track Takeover last year.

In Vaults tracklist