Discharge sign deal for End Of Days

Discharge have penned a deal with Nuclear Blast Records ahead of a 2016 album launch.

The influential UK hardcore punks have also revealed they’re now a five-piece, with original drummer Terry Roberts moving to rhythm guitar and Dave Bridgewood taking over on the kit. The lineup is completed by fellow original members To‎ny Roberts and Roy Wainwright as well as vocalist Jeff Janiak.

The upcoming album is called End Of Days and the band have released a video for new track NWO.

The group say: “Discharge are very happy to say we’ve signed to Nuclear Blast Records, a label that knows the genre and believes in what we do. We love the family atmosphere that revolves around the label and we are proud to be on their roster of great bands, some of whom are friends of ours.

“We’re excited about our new album End Of Days. This is the first time in the band’s history that we’ve had a five-piece line-up. End Of Days are upon us, but it‘s just the beginning for us with Nuclear Blast –the nightmare continues.”

Nuclear Blast owner Markus Staiger describes signing Discharge as “a dream come true.” He adds: “I grew up listening to hardcore and punk and Discharge were one of my favourite bands from the beginning.

“Discharge were more extreme and more fucked up than everything else. Bands like Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Machine Head and Soulfly have covered songs by Discharge, attracted by their British uniqueness.”